'Modi Will Be Remembered For His Surrender In Ladakh To China': Subramanian Swamy Likens PM To Muhammad Bin Tughlaq

BJP leader and former union minister Subramanian Swamy once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border issue with China on Tuesday.

Taking to X, the BJP leader compared PM Modi with Mohammed Bin Tughlaq and the British Imperialists in India.

"Modi will be remembered for the buildings with his foundation stone name inscription, much like Mohammed Bin Tughlaq and the British Imperialists in India—used but forgotten. But he will be remembered for his surrender in Ladakh to China, though."

Our Defence Minister and a decent man, Rajnath says that he is sad that so many army jawans have been killed. Then, what will he do? Has Modi told him “koi bahar se aaya nahin aur koi yanha marra nahin”. Attahe (therefore)? Vishram? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 16, 2024

Swamy's attack on the PM comes hours after four army soldiers, including one officer, and a police personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Dessa area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh is a decent man: Swamy

In another tweet, he called Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a decent man.

What happened in Doda?

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter reportedly started when troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Desa forest area around 7:45 pm yesterday.

In a statement, the Army revealed the identity of the martyrs. "General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army convey their deepest condolences to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda to ensure peace in the region," said the Army in a statement.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, known for being an activist politician and outspoken personality, minces no words when he finds something amiss. On many occasions, he has criticised PM Modi and his policies.