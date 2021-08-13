e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

'Attack on democratic structure': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre over 'biased' Twitter ban

FPJ Web Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Centre over his ongoing Twitter 'ban'. Dubbing the social media platform "biased", the Wayanad MP alleged that it was listening to what the "government of the day says".

"A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down," he contended.

Democracy, he alleged, was under attack. "I have 19-20 million followers. You are denying them the right to an opinion. That's what you are doing," Gandhi said in his video message.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:47 AM IST

