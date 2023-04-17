 Atiq Ahmed killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail amid intelligence inputs of possible attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAtiq Ahmed killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail amid intelligence inputs of possible attack

Atiq Ahmed killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail amid intelligence inputs of possible attack

The three men, Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, and Lavlesh Towari, all in their twenties, have been relocated from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

The three men responsible for the shooting and subsequent death of Atiq Ahmed, a politician with ties to organized crime, and his brother Ashraf, have been transferred to a different jail in Uttar Pradesh due to security concerns.

The three men, Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, and Lavlesh Towari, all in their twenties, have been relocated from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail after receiving intelligence inputs that suggested a possible attack against them at the former location.

Read Also
Atiq Ahmed killing: Gangster-politician shot 9 times, states autopsy report
article-image

After being presented in court over the weekend, the three men who reportedly sought to gain notoriety by eliminating Ahmed's criminal organization have been remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tasked a judicial inquiry committee comprising three members to investigate the killings that were broadcast live on television and submit a report within a timeframe of two months.

Read Also
Gangster Sundar Bhati supplied Zigana pistol to Atiq Ahmed's shooter Sunny: Report
article-image

Two special investigating teams (SITs) will be formed by the state police to investigate the sensational killing incident.

The attackers, who posed as journalists, shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans after the killings and were arrested after surrendering to the police. The shooters had three fake media ID cards, a microphone, and a camera in their possession. Lavlesh was injured in the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment for a bullet wound to his foot.

Read Also
Advocate files plea in Supreme Court seeking independent probe in killing of Atiq Ahmed & brother...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Crime: Muzaffarnagar farmer bludgeoned to death by moneylender over ₹5000

UP Crime: Muzaffarnagar farmer bludgeoned to death by moneylender over ₹5000

SC refuses to halt phase-IV Delhi Metro work, says interference would result in huge escalation of...

SC refuses to halt phase-IV Delhi Metro work, says interference would result in huge escalation of...

16 dead in Dubai building fire: Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹10 lakh relief each for kin of 2 Indians...

16 dead in Dubai building fire: Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹10 lakh relief each for kin of 2 Indians...

Atiq Ahmed killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail amid intelligence inputs of possible...

Atiq Ahmed killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail amid intelligence inputs of possible...

On this day in 1951, Vinoba Bhave started the Bhoodan Land movement

On this day in 1951, Vinoba Bhave started the Bhoodan Land movement