Atiq Ahmed killers shifted from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail amid intelligence inputs of possible attack

The three men responsible for the shooting and subsequent death of Atiq Ahmed, a politician with ties to organized crime, and his brother Ashraf, have been transferred to a different jail in Uttar Pradesh due to security concerns.

The three men, Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, and Lavlesh Towari, all in their twenties, have been relocated from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail after receiving intelligence inputs that suggested a possible attack against them at the former location.

After being presented in court over the weekend, the three men who reportedly sought to gain notoriety by eliminating Ahmed's criminal organization have been remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tasked a judicial inquiry committee comprising three members to investigate the killings that were broadcast live on television and submit a report within a timeframe of two months.

Two special investigating teams (SITs) will be formed by the state police to investigate the sensational killing incident.

The attackers, who posed as journalists, shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans after the killings and were arrested after surrendering to the police. The shooters had three fake media ID cards, a microphone, and a camera in their possession. Lavlesh was injured in the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment for a bullet wound to his foot.