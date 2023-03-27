Atiq Ahmed Jail Transfer: Cow dies after crashing into UP Police truck carrying gangster-politician; Watch

The convoy transferring former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj met with a minor accident on the highway in Madhya Pradesh when a cow crashed into a UP police truck.

The cow was trying to cross the road at speed but crashed head first into the truck, which could have easily overturned as a result of the collision but the driver managed to keep the vehicle under his control and brought it to a stop.

The incident took place in the Shivpuri district of MP. It was crossing the Kharai checkpoint when the accident happened.

A 45-member UP police team, including two IAS officers, is transferring the gangster-turned-politician from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail to a prison in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The teams have been split into six vehicles

Ahmed is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Before leaving the Sabarmati Jail, Ahmed feared for his life and alleged that his appearance in a Prayagraj Court was a just pretext for UP police to kill him.

"Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me).

"Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain (They want to kill me under the pretext of court appearance)," Atiq said as he was taken towards the van.

But when the convoy stopped before the accident for a loo break, Ahmed told reporters that he wasn't afraid of anything.

Incidentally, Atiq Ahmed's sister told the media that she also fears for her brother's life and is therefore, following the convoy from Rajasthan.

"We are ready to accept all the judgement. We are worried about his (Atiq Ahmed) safety. We are following him from Rajasthan," said Ayesha Noori.

Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf is also being shifted to the Prayagraj jail. He was lodged in a prison in Bareilly in connection with the kidnapping case in which Atiq is also an accused.

