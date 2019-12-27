Athithi Devo Bhava: 72-year-old Norwegian citizen 'harassed' by foreign office in Kerala for participating in CAA protests

Kochi: Janne-Mette Johansson, a 72-year-old Norwegian citizen, was put through ‘CAA fire’ for having taken part in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally here.

Though she had been to Kerala and other parts of India five times earlier, this visit was nightmarish for her.

After she landed here in the wee hours on Thursday, she went through immigration and other formalities at the airport and was cleared. But just hours after she checked into a hotel in Fort Kochi, a tourist centre, Immigration officials came knocking and asked her to leave behind her half-finished breakfast and immediately appear at Kochi international airport, 40km away.

When she asked for the reason, the officials said it was for ‘questioning’ as intelligence reports came in that she had participated in an anti-CAA protest rally in Kochi on December 23.

Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) officials put Johansson through a harrowing time at Kochi airport where she was made to wait for hours answering never-ending questions which she described as a “bad and belittling interrogation” session and “very depressing”.