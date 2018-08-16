Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Remembering his friendship with Mrs Kaul - a bond that transcended all norms

Leaders are born out of emotions and this phrase exactly goes with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away on August 16, due to ill health. But he has left us with many undisclosed stories and one of them is Mrs Rajkumari Kaul. Atal Bihari Vajpayee adopted a child Namita who is daughter of Mrs Rajkumari Kaul. There were plenty of rumours about the two, however, no one ever really clarified anything.
Rajkumari and Atal Ji were old college friends. After college Rajkumari married Prof. B.N. Kaul who worked in Delhi University. Since Rajkumari was the common link, Mr. Kaul and Atal Ji soon became good friends. But then, a tragic incident occurred and Mr. Kaul passed away, leaving behind Rajkumari and her daughter all alone. She felt abandoned and helpless. Following the tragic death, Rajkumari was devastated. She turned to Atal Ji for help and support. Atal Ji having great sympathy for her, couldn’t see her in such a terrible condition and took a stern step. He adopted Rajkumari’s daughter and invited them to live with him, in his own home. Since then Rajkumari and her family had been staying with Atal Ji.
Rumours were making the rounds after Atal Ji’s kind gesture. But it was all kept under the wraps and no one knows what was the bond that they shared.
In 2014, Mrs Kaul passed away and it jolted Atal Ji, which clearly suggests that Rajkumari held an important position in his life.
