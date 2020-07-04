At least 20 killed as lightning strikes several districts of Bihar yet again

Monsoons are here and it is already wreaking havoc in several parts of the country. In Bihar, at least 20 people were killed as lightning struck the state yet again.

As reported by NDTV, the Disaster Management department said that the deaths were reported in nearly 7 districts and Bhojpur recorded highest number of nine deaths.

Further, officials said that five deaths were reported in Saran, three in Kaimur, two in Patna and one in Buxar district.