At least 20 killed as lightning strikes several districts of Bihar yet again

Monsoons are here and it is already wreaking havoc in several parts of the country. In Bihar, at least 20 people were killed as lightning struck the state yet again.
As reported by NDTV, the Disaster Management department said that the deaths were reported in nearly 7 districts and Bhojpur recorded highest number of nine deaths.
Further, officials said that five deaths were reported in Saran, three in Kaimur, two in Patna and one in Buxar district.
The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms in more than a dozen districts, including Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali and Nalanda in the state.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to the people to be vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by the disaster management department for protection against lightning in the inclement weather. He suggested that people stay at home and be safe.
Kumar even announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each victim.
On Thursday, 26 persons died due to lightning striking different districts. These included six in Patna, four in east Champaran, seven in Samastipur, three in Katihar, two each in Shivhar and Madhepura and one each in Purnia and west Champaran districts.
Last Tuesday, 11 persons died as lightning fell in various districts of Bihar while on June 26, 96 persons perished as lightning struck different parts of the state.
