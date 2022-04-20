At Bengal Global Business Summit, Mamata Banerjee urges Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar to ask Centre 'not to disturb' industrialists using agencies

Kolkata: The difference of opinion between TMC government and the BJP-led Central government was seen even in Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that industrialists are "not disturbed by some agencies".

Addressing the inaugural programme of BGBS, Mamata directly said that the Governor should keep a ‘check’ that agencies should not disturb the industrialists.

“Through Governor I want to say one thing as the industrialists will not open their mouths that some agencies should not disturb the industrialists. We will seek all support from the central government,” said Mamata.

No sooner did Mamata say this than the opposition cried foul against the Chief Minister.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the Chief Minister should have certain ‘common sense’.

“It is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister doesn’t even have common sense. Central government doesn’t interfere in the functioning of any state. But if Mamata Banerjee thinks that in the name of industry her partymen will illegally mint crores of rupees then the agencies will definitely interfere,” said Majumdar.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharjee said that through her statement, Mamata insulted the country in front of others.

“There can be internal problems but the Chief Minister should have been more careful as representatives from other countries were also present there and she should not have degraded the name of the country,” claimed Bhattacharjee.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing BGBS said he advocated the avoidance of confrontational stance with the central government.

“It will be appropriate for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to proactively catalyse development bonhomie with all concerned as it is imperative to distance development from partisan stance.”

The Governor also emphasised coordination with the BJP-led central government.

“This can be fructified by synergic working between the Government at the Centre and the State and all other entities. This would certainly result in a geometrical economic leap for the state. West Bengal must work to be a significant part of the ongoing script of India’s economic rise by credibly exemplifying its commitment to transparent accountable decision making that is pivoted on systemic and not individualistic functioning,” mentioned Dhankhar.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:53 PM IST