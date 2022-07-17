At all-party meet, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay questions ban on agitations in Parliament premises

Sudip Bandyopadhyay | ANI Photo

Kolkata: During the all-party meeting in the national capital on Sunday, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay questioned the ban of agitations in the Parliament premises.

Addressing the media, Bandhopadhyay said that he had asked Union Minister Prahlad Joshi about the ban of ‘dharna’ or ‘agitation’ within the premises of the Parliament.

“The TMC might stage an agitation on the first day of the session. Such things are being introduced to stop the voice of the opposition,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Bandhopadhyay quoting Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that Joshi mentioned several notifications are circulated ahead of every session.

“I have asked whether the things mentioned in the notification will be implemented or not to which the Union Minister said it will be implemented as said,” further added Joshi.

Though TMC had given all-party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amiss, but after a request call of Joshi and after the affirmation from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bandhopadhyay attended the meeting called by the central government in the national capital today.

After the party's Martyrs' Day programme on July 21, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for a meeting with all TMC MPs to discuss about Monsoon Session of the Parliament.