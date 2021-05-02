Assembly polls result: Sharad Pawar congratulates MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan and Mamata Banerjee

With official trends showing the DMK leading in 118 seats, followed by the ruling AIADMK leading in 82 seats, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated DMK president MK Stalin for the victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
He wrote, "Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!"
In addition to Stalin, Pawar also congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan for LDF's performance in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee for West Bengal.
"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
Apart from Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also congratulated Stalin.
The ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against the BJP's 79, as trends were available for 286 seats.
Meanwhile, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading, despite of a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.
The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6
(With inputs from agencies)
