Assembly polls result: Sharad Pawar congratulates MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan and Mamata Banerjee

With official trends showing the DMK leading in 118 seats, followed by the ruling AIADMK leading in 82 seats, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated DMK president MK Stalin for the victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

He wrote, "Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!"

In addition to Stalin, Pawar also congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan for LDF's performance in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee for West Bengal.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.