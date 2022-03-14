Assembly Elections: BJP to hold parliamentary party meeting on March 15

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday, following win in Assembly Elections. In a notice, the ruling party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



The last such meeting took place on December 21, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had expressed concern over the attendance of lawmakers in Parliament and cautioned that unless they transform themselves, there could be changes.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:19 PM IST