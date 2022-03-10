AAP confident of victory in Punjab, Congress, SAD play down exit poll predictions in multi-cornered contest

With exit polls predicting Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Punjab, the party is looking forward to the results on Thursday with heightened expectations even as Congress leaders have also expressed confidence of retaining the state.If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.