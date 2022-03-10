Uttarakhand elections 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami is leading from Khatima seat
Punjab elections 2022: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East seat
UP elections 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Karhal seat
UP elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban seat
Counting of votes begin for Assembly elections in five States including Uttar Pradesh
EC makes elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in five states
The Election Commission on Wednesday said that elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 in 690 Assembly constituencies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh and bypoll to Assam's Majuli have been made.
AAP confident of victory in Punjab, Congress, SAD play down exit poll predictions in multi-cornered contest
With exit polls predicting Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Punjab, the party is looking forward to the results on Thursday with heightened expectations even as Congress leaders have also expressed confidence of retaining the state.If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.
BJP hopes to surpass exit poll predictions in Uttarakhand, Congress also confident of getting majority
With exit polls predicting a close race in Uttarakhand, leaders of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have exuded confidence about emerging victorious during the counting of votes on Thursday.If BJP is able to win the election, it will be the first time that a government will be repeated since the formation of Uttarakhand.
