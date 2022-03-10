e-Paper Get App

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

LIVE Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leads in Punjab, Congress yet to score in Uttar Pradesh

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in— Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur begins. Recent exit polls by different agencies have projected a clear win for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Bhagwant Mann-led AAP in Punjab.
FPJ Web Desk
10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Goa elections 2022: Utpal Parikar is leading from Panaji seat

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Goa elections 2022: Pramod Sawant is leading from Sanquelima seat

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Uttarakhand elections 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami is leading from Khatima seat

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Punjab elections 2022: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East seat

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

UP elections 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Karhal seat

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

UP elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban seat

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Manipur CM N Biren Singh offers prayers at Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Goa elections 2022: Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Sri Datta Temple

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Manipur election results 2022: Latest trends

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Goa election results 2022: Latest trends

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Punjab election results 2022: Latest trends

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Uttarakhand election results 2022: Latest trends

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

UP election results 2022: Latest trends

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

Counting of votes begin for Assembly elections in five States including Uttar Pradesh

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change, says AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

10 March 2022 09:21 AM IST

I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand, says Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

Goa set for counting of votes from 8 am

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

UP elections 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with majority, says Uttar Pradesh minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

Jalebis being prepared, flower decoration being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections set to begin at 8am

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

EC makes elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in five states

The Election Commission on Wednesday said that elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 in 690 Assembly constituencies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh and bypoll to Assam's Majuli have been made.

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

AAP confident of victory in Punjab, Congress, SAD play down exit poll predictions in multi-cornered contest

With exit polls predicting Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Punjab, the party is looking forward to the results on Thursday with heightened expectations even as Congress leaders have also expressed confidence of retaining the state.If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

10 March 2022 07:14 AM IST

BJP hopes to surpass exit poll predictions in Uttarakhand, Congress also confident of getting majority

With exit polls predicting a close race in Uttarakhand, leaders of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have exuded confidence about emerging victorious during the counting of votes on Thursday.If BJP is able to win the election, it will be the first time that a government will be repeated since the formation of Uttarakhand.

