Assam: Two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullab Bangla Team arrested from Morigaon

On Monday, the Assam's Morigaon police nabbed two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Morigaon district.
"The arrested suspected terrorists have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam," said Aparna N, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon.
(This is a developing story...)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)