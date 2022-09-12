Assam: Two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullab Bangla Team arrested from Morigaon

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam: Two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullab Bangla Team arrested from Morigaon

"The arrested suspected terrorists have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam," said Aparna N, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Assam: Two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullab Bangla Team nabbed in Morigaon | ANI

On Monday, the Assam's Morigaon police nabbed two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Morigaon district.

(This is a developing story...)

