Assam: Two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullab Bangla Team arrested from Morigaon

Assam: Two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullab Bangla Team nabbed in Morigaon | ANI

On Monday, the Assam's Morigaon police nabbed two suspected terrorists linked with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Morigaon district.

"The arrested suspected terrorists have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam," said Aparna N, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon.

(This is a developing story...)