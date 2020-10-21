Assam Rifles patrol team ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh; 1 jawan killed: Report

An Assam Rifles patrol team was ambushed on Wednesday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district and one jawan was killed in the line of duty, NDTV quoted official sources as saying.

According to another report, the ambush which took place at Sanliam tri-junction on Khonsa Lazu road in Tirap, which is not far away from the Myanmar border, is suspected to have been carried out by National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isac Muviah) militants. Reportedly, NSCN-IM is among the Naga militant outfits which have signed a ceasefire pact with the Indian government.

Quoting sources, the report adds that the incident took place at around 6.30 AM when the patrol team of six Assam Rifles personnel came under heavy gunfire. Meanwhile, one Assam Rifles soldier died in the ambush while one sustained bullet injuries. The Assam Rifles are yet to reveal the identity of the soldier who was killed in the ambush.

After the incident, massive search operations are being carried out in the area, sources told NDTV.

Earlier this month, troops of the Assam Rifles came under attack in the Changlang district. The incident occurred at Tengmo village, about 300 km from Itanagar, under Jairampur police station’s jurisdiction. One Assam Rifles soldier was killed and another was injured in the ambush, the police said.