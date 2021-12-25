Assam: Night curfew imposed, but not on December 31; check out full list of new guidelines

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday issued new guidelines for both rural and urban areas. According to the new guidelines, night curfew to be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am from tomorrow (26 December) onwards across the state. The night curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31.

Check out full list of guidelines below:

1. The night curfew will be from 11.30 pm to 6 am across the state. However, it will not be applicable on December 31, 2021.

2. All the work places, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other eateries, takeway of food items from restaurants/dabas and other esteries, opening of sale counters, showrooms, etc of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, will open up to 10.30 PM.

3. Regarding open spaces for meeting/gathering, the jurisdictional DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on COVID situation in their respective districts. Regarding closed venues, the gathering is allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity of hall, auditorium etc.

4. Religious places are allowed to operate with 60 fully vaccinated persons per hour for iconic places and 40 fully vaccinated persons per hour for other religious places.

5. Cinema halls continue to operate with 50% of seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

6. For Omicron specific regulation, all District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police, and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour in all public places for containment of COVID-19 virus.

7. All District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police will ensure that the people who visit the above mentioned places, strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour. They will deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping utmost vigil at public places and for enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour so as to avoid any possibility of surge in COVID-19 cases.

8. Any persons violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC 158 and other legal provisions as applicable.

9. Any person not wearing mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Rs 1000.

