e-Paper Get App

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

The incident occurred on Monday in Doyalur area under the Rangapara Police Station limits after the football match organised on the occasion of Independence Day was over

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Tezpur (Assam): A man allegedly beheaded his fellow villager following an altercation over a bet on a football match and walked into a local police station with the severed head in Assam’s Sonitpur district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in Doyalur area under the Rangapara Police Station limits after the football match organised on the occasion of Independence Day was over, he said.

“Tuniram Madri was supporting one of the two teams, while Hem Ram was a fan of the other. They promised that one has to give Rs 500 to the other if his team loses.

“Ram won the bet and asked for the money but Madri did not honour the promise and instead asked him to go for dinner,” the officer said.

According to the police, Ram kept on demanding the money and Madri, in a fit of anger, took out a sharp-edged weapon from his bag and beheaded him.

The accused walked into the Rangapara police station with the severed head late on Monday night.

“He was taken into custody for interrogation, and all aspects of the case are being investigated,” the officer added.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Girl beheads minor niece, cops say 'wasn't behaving normally' for 2 days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAssam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Many injured as passenger train collides with goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia

Many injured as passenger train collides with goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to begin today

Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to begin today

Mumbai weather update: Moderate showers in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely

Mumbai weather update: Moderate showers in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places likely
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes