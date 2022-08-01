e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Girl beheads minor niece, cops say 'wasn't behaving normally' for 2 days

They said the attack happened early Monday morning when the 15-year-old girl and her family were performing puja of Dasha Mata inside a room at their home.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
A minor girl allegedly beheaded her nine-year-old niece, with a sword at a village in the tribal belt of Rajasthan's Dungarpur |

A minor girl allegedly beheaded her nine-year-old niece, on Monday, with a sword at a village in the tribal belt of Rajasthan's Dungarpur with the family saying the former was "not behaving normally" for two days, according to police.

They said the attack happened early Monday morning when the 15-year-old girl and her family were performing puja of Dasha Mata inside a room at their home.

Suddenly, she went berserk and pulled out a sword kept in the room and started moving violently, Chitari police station SHO Govind Singh said.

"Since her parents were in danger of being hurt, they ran out quickly. The girl then waving the heavy sword entered another room and beheaded nine-year-old Varsha, who was her niece in relation," Singh said.

Sagwara Circle Officer Narpat Singh said the older girl is a Class 10 student and stays at a hostel. She had come home for a few days.

"The family said there was a sudden change in her behaviour. She was not behaving normally and it looks like she needs treatment. The family said she had not eaten anything for two days due to the puja," he said.

SHO Singh said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence and the he body has been sent for a postmortem.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRajasthan: Girl beheads minor niece, cops say 'wasn't behaving normally' for 2 days

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari apologises over his 'Mumbai-Thane' remark

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari apologises over his 'Mumbai-Thane' remark

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights

Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights

Nearly 350 aircraft, including 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet inspected in last few months,...

Nearly 350 aircraft, including 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet inspected in last few months,...