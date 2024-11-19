Assam: Karimganj District Renamed As Shreebhumi By Cabinet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Karimganj district of the state will be renamed as Shreebhumi, in a decision taken during the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening after return to Assam from Jharkhand election campaign.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified the rationale behind the proposed renaming of Karimganj district to Shreebhumi, underscoring the importance of historical and linguistic relevance. "We are gradually changing the names of places that lack historical mentions or dictionary meanings," said Sarma.

He cited the recent renaming of 'Kalapahar', explaining, "The term 'Kalapahar' doesn't appear in either Assamese or Bengali dictionaries, nor does 'Karimganj'. Place names are typically rooted in linguistic meaning, and many such names have already been revised, including several villages like Bhasoni Chowk in Barpeta."

Sarma elaborated on the historical connection, recalling that renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore referred to the region as "Sundori Shreebhumi" during his visit to Sylhet in 1919. Since Sylhet, once part of Assam, is now in Bangladesh, renaming Karimganj to Shreebhumi would preserve this historical and cultural context.

"The term Shreebhumi carries significance in both Assamese and Bengali dictionaries, aligning with the region's heritage," he added. Sarma hinted that further name changes could be on the horizon to better reflect Assam’s history and linguistic roots.