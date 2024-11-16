Assam Cop Suspended After Video Showing Assault On Delivery Agent At Guwahati's Fancy Bazar Goes Viral |

Guwahati: A police officer in Guwahati, Assam, was suspended after a video showing him assaulting a delivery agent went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday around 6:30 pm near the Jail Road traffic point in Fancy Bazar when the delivery agent allegedly broke a traffic signal. According to reports quoting police, the agent was riding in a restricted 'no entry' zone and attempted to flee despite being ordered to stop by the Police Security Officer (PSO).

Footage Shows Assault On Delivery Boy

The footage, captured by bystanders, reveals Inspector Bhargav Borbora, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, dragging the delivery agent to the roadside while another officer moved the agent’s scooter aside. Inspector Borbora is seen grabbing the agent by the neck and aggressively questioning him. The video also records him threatening the delivery agent with statements like, "Where do you think you are going?" and "I will kill you."

Despite attempts by bystanders to intervene, Inspector Borbora continued hitting the delivery agent. Eyewitnesses who recorded the incident told media that the officer noticed them filming and began threatening them as well. He ordered them to stop recording and told them to “mind their own business.”

Assam DGP Suspends Cop Involved In Assault

The incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to take swift action. Condemning the behaviour as 'unacceptable,' DGP Singh announced the officer's suspension on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Behaviour of Insp Bhargav Borbora OC Panbazar is unacceptable. He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect and a Departmental Enquiry has been ordered. CP Guwahati has been advised to post another officer immediately. @GuwahatiPol @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 15, 2024

