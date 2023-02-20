Assam Shocker! Guwahati woman kills husband & mother-in-law, stores body parts in freezer

Representative | Pixabay

A Guwahati woman allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, and stored their body parts in a freezer for a few days before throwing them in a river, police sources said.

The incident bore resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar case, in which Walkar was murdered by her live in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

The incident occurred in the city's Noonmati area seven months ago but came to light only on Monday after the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

Accused confessed to crime

According to a senior police officer, the accused Bandana Kalita confessed to having killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with the help of two of her friends on August 17, 2022.

She then left the rental house but returned on August 21, 2022, to clean it. She removed the body parts from the fridge and disposed of them at Dawki, Meghalaya.

