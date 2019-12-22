‘Assam govt to make Assamese language mandatory in all schools’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bodo, Karbi and Bengali will be additional languages in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), an autonomous region in the state of Assam; Dima Hasao districts and Barak valley respectively.

The State Cabinet move regarding the Assamese language can also be termed as a significant development in Assam over the years as people in large numbers, including the intellectual class were of the opinion that Assam will lose its identity in future after the implementation of CAA in the country.

This Assam Cabinet move will definitely strengthen the base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the post-CAA Assam.

The Cabinet has also decided that two autonomous councils to be set up in areas dominated by Moran and Motok communities in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. This will be operational by May next year, Sarma said.

“Birthday of Sati Sadhani, the last queen of the Chutia dynasty, will be declared as state holiday. New university in the name of Sati Sadhani will come up in Golaghat district of Assam," minister Sarma said, adding new Kamatapur Autonomous Council will come up for Koch-Rajbongshis in “old” Goalpara district. However, Rabha Hasong and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas will be excluded from the new council.

In another interesting move, the State government has also decided to urge the Centre to provide constitutional status to six tribal councils of Assam. For the overall development of the Moran, Motok, Chutia and Tai Ahom communities, the Cabinet has also earmarks Rs 500 crore for all these communities.

Bajali subdivision to be upgraded to a district while Patshala to become its subdivision.

All round development of tea tribes has been a long-pending demand for the people of the state over the years. It seems that the State Cabinet invested some time to implement schemes for the overall development of the tea tribes of the state.

The Assam Cabinet has decided to provide special reservation of seats for students belonging to tea communities in colleges and universities of Assam. Wages of workers of Assam Tea Corporation in Brahmaputra valley will also be increased to Rs 167.

“We have decided that altogether 100 new high schools to be set up in tea gardens of Assam. The construction works for these new high schools to be started within 90 days,” said the senior BJP leader.