Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 84; Situation Remains Grim In Nagaon; Visuals Surface

Nagaon (Assam): The flood situation remains grim in Assam's Nagaon district, affecting the lives of several people. The deluge has claimed 84 lives so far across the state.

Rita Sahani, a local resident, and her family members, residents of the Jakhalabandha area, have been living in a small makeshift tent on an embankment for the last 10 days after the flood waters of the Brahmaputra river inundated her house.

People Affected By Floods Tell About Their Conditions

Speaking to ANI, Sahani said, "There is still floodwater inside our house and we cannot go there. When the floodwater entered our house, we could not take out any household items. The rain is continuing. We are facing a lot of problems. We have received some food items from the administration. In this situation, we cannot go out to do some work. We don't know what we will do."

Rita Sahani, who works as a daily wage labourer, also expressed concern since the rainfall and flood situation have kept them from work. She says, "In this situation, we can't go outside to work something. We don't know what we will do."

Not only Rita Sahani and her family, but many people in the area have been facing similar problems as the flood waters submerged their houses and they have been forced to live in makeshift tents on the embankment.

Another resident, M Chouhan, also spoke on the same and said, "All the household items, clothes, everything got destroyed in the flood. We have a family of 15 members and we are living here now. We are facing many problems due to the flood."

Kalipad Das, another victim of the flood, said that he doesn't know when he and his family will be able to return to their home because the entire area has been flooded.

Marginal Improvement Seen In The Flood Situation In Nagaon

The flood situation in Nagaon district and other parts of the state has been marginally improving, but nearly 14.39 lakh people are still affected.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in Nagaon district, nearly 79,000 people, including 20,612 children, are still affected by the deluge.

The flood waters inundated 184 villages under six revenue circles in the district and submerged 18231.8 hectares of crop area.

This year's flood has claimed 84 lives so far across the state.