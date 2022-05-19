Assam Floods: 20-member team of NDRF deployed to Dima Hasao district to carry out search and rescue operations

As Assam floods have affected more than seven lakh people across 29 districts leaving nine people dead, a 20-member team of National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to Dima Hasao district on Thursday to carry out search and rescue operations. Landslides in different locations in the district has disrupted road as well as rail connectivity.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority today said, "Till now, 7,17,046 people across 29 districts have been affected due to the flood situation in the state. 9 people have died in floods and landslides so far."

At present 1413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the most affected district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected.

#AssamFloods : A 20-member team of National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to Dima Hasao district to carry out search and rescue operations. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 19, 2022

Heart-wrenching videos emerged from the flood-hit state. A portion of the Kampur-Kathiatali connecting road in the Nagaon district got washed away today morning in floods. Several parts of the state are reeling under flood.

Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Further, Assam Cabinet decided to introduce an emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati at the rate of Rs 3000, to mitigate the communication crisis due to floods and landslides in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley.

In view of the flood situation, the Cachar district administration has closed all educational institutions (government and private) and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours (May 19th and 20th) in the district.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:25 PM IST