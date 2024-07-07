Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Parents Of Missing 8-Yr-Old Child In Jyotinagar, Directs Intensified Search Operations; Video

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the Jyotinagar area in Guwahati and met the parents of Abinash Sarkar, who went missing after falling in a drain near a temple of the locality following devastating floods.

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Rescue efforts for a child who has gone missing in Guwahati due to the floods is our topmost priority. I am constantly monitoring the situation. I have met the family and assured our best support.#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/ADFoJCwBri — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2024

About The Incident

It is to be mentioned that Abinash Sarkar, son of Harilal Sarkar, a resident of Shyamnagar in Bhawanipur of Noonmati area of Guwahati remains untraced following the tragic incident that took place on Thursday night.

The Chief Minister also visited the incident site and took stock of the ongoing search operation. He directed the concerned departments and search teams to intensify their operation to locate the child.

The Chief Minister said that NDRF and SDRF teams have conducted several rounds of search operations so far to locate the missing child. He said the teams have been directed to conduct a search operation from the incident site to the sluice gate of the Bharalu River.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, City Police Commissioner Diganta Bora, District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan and several other senior officials were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks With Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the flood-like situation in Assam on account of heavy rains battering the state.

Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, thank you so much for your concern and support. The Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has been providing us with constant support and guidance to overcome this challenge. https://t.co/WwiFrrFOrN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2024

Shah also assured affected people in Assam that the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing victims.

PM Modi Committed To Providing All Assistance To The Flood-Affected State

The Union Minister also assured them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing all assistance to the flood-affected state.

"On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswaJi about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri @narendramodiJi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times," Shah said in a post on 'X'.