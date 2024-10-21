 Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Mission 'Basundhara 3.0' To Digitise Land Services And Grant Rights To Indigenous Communities
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 | ANI

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 to digitise land services to grant land rights to indigenous people. The initiative aims to resolve land disputes and enhance governance transparency.

To qualify for the benefits of Mission Basundhara 2.0 or to receive a land patta, applicants must provide proof of residency in Assam since 1951 or demonstrate that three generations of their family have lived in the state for 75 years.

However, Mission Basundhara 3.0 introduces relaxed eligibility criteria for communities such as tea tribes, Adivasis, Gorkhas, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. “Members of these communities can qualify for benefits by presenting Refugee certificates issued before March 25, 1971,” CM Sarma said.

He also stressed that stringent measures would be put in place to prevent unauthorised access to government land and its associated benefits.

Additionally, the initiative extends its reach to tea, coffee, and rubber cultivators, enabling them to access benefits and financial support.

“Previously, small tea growers had been utilising government land without ownership rights, leaving them unable to secure financial aid from banks. Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, these cultivators can now apply for loans from financial institutions to enhance production,” he said.

In a press briefing following the launch, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted ongoing land reforms in Assam, particularly the digitisation of land records. “We will soon introduce land passbooks in Assam to expedite the digitisation process,” he stated, projecting that this development would take place within one to two years.

The Chief Minister further advocated for the use of technology in making land documents more accessible, announcing the implementation of digital maps in land surveys.

