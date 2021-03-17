Assam CID to probe doctored video of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal: Election Commission

The matter pertains to a video that was made viral on social media where Ajmal is purpotedly saying that if the Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power, it will make Assam an Islamic state.

The video was cut and stiched together from a speech the Dhubri MP delivered ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he did not say any such thing.

In the original video, Ajmal said “The Mughals ruled India for 800 years but they never dreamt of making it an Islamic state. Did they make it? They never tried. Then, the British ruled India for 200 years but they never dared make it a Christian state."

“From Jawaharlal Nehru to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh, the Congress-ruled India for 55 of the 70 years after Independence. No Congress leader ever dreamt of making India a Hindu country. Modiji, do not dream it. Your dream will turn out to be false," Ajmal had said.

Congress and AIUDF are parts of a seven-party grand alliance of Opposition in Assam aimed to unseat the BJP from power. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.