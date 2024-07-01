Assam: CBI Arrests GST Official In Guwahati For Allegedly Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe | File pic

Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Commissioner CGST, GST Commissionerate, Guwahati for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 50,000/- from the complainant.

A case was registered by CBI against said accused on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant was served demand and show cause notices and that he was called a number of times to CGST office by the accused. The complainant further alleged that he had carried out civil works for which all the due taxes were paid by him.

The complainant further alleged that on his visit to CGST office to enquire about the matter, said Assistant Commissioner demanded Rs. two lakh as undue advantage for passing favourable orders. After negotiations, accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs. 50,000/- as bribe.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 50,000/- from the complainant. Subsequently, accused was arrested by CBI.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of accused at Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Investigation is continuing.