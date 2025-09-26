'India, I’m Out, Delhi Banega...': Khalistani Terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal Issues Threat After Getting Bail Within Week Of Arrest; Video

Khalistani Terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal Issues Threat After Getting Bail Within Week Of Arrest (Screengrab) | X

Ottawa: Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal issued a threat video immediately after getting released on bail from Ontario’s Central East Correctional Centre on Thursday (local time). Notably, Gosal was released by the Canadian authorities within less than a week after his arrest.

After his release, Gosal was seen in a video released by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. In a video released by Pannun, Gosal could be seen talking about organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada's Ottawa and threatening that soon Delhi would become Khalistan.

“India, I’m out to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan," said the Khaliatni terrorist.

Video Released By Gurpatwant Singh Pannun:

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun thinks he arranged the bail of Inderjeet Singh Khosal and is now openly challenging NSA Ajit Doval. What he doesn't know is the fact that India and Canada signed a security pact and under clause 1.7 of the pact anti India elements especially Khalistani… pic.twitter.com/9LWSw7bQGh — रुद्राक्ष📿 (Rudy) (@manamuntu) September 26, 2025

In the video, Pannun could also be heard issuing threats to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Issuing a threat, the SJF chief said that Doval should come to Canada, the US, or any other European country and arrest him.

“Ajit Doval, why don’t you come to Canada, America, or any European country and try to arrest or extradite me? Doval, I am waiting for you," Pannun stated. Notably, Pannun's SFJ is banned in India.

Gosal is considered a close aide of Pannun. He is also SJF's Canada organiser after Hardeep SIngh Nijjar was killed in June 2023 in Canada. He was arrested on September 19. Two other Khalistani extremists - Jagdeep Singh from New York and Arman Singh from Toronto - were also detained along with Gosal, reported News18.

The three Khalistani terrorists were charged with several serious offences. They were produced before the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday.

Recently, Pannun was charged in India for attempting to challenge India's sovereignty, over his speech in which he offered a Rs 11 crore reward to anyone who would stop the flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.