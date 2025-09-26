Video: Car With ‘On Government Duty’ Label Rams Toll Staff In Andhra Pradesh, Police Suspect Drug Smuggling | X/@teluguscribe

Kakinada: A toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, turned chaotic on Thursday, September 25, after a white Innova car, reportedly suspected of transporting drugs, rammed into toll staff and broke through the barrier before fleeing.



The incident took place at the Ramavaram toll plaza when police officers tried to stop the vehicle. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Here's what happened:



A CCTV footage of the incident shows the Innova approaching the barrier while toll staff interacted with its occupants. The situation escalated when the car suddenly accelerated, damaging the barrier and knocking down staff members. One worker in a blue shirt was seen falling to the ground, while others rushed to assist. The vehicle sped away immediately after the collision.



According to a report by Telugu Scribe, the Innova, registered in Rajasthan and marked with the words “On Government Duty,” was travelling from Vizianagaram to Rajahmundry when it was flagged at the toll plaza. A police officer from Jaggampeta had attempted to intercept the car on suspicion that it was transporting ganja. Officers later said that the vehicle also appeared to carry a police uniform, raising concerns that it may have been disguised as an official vehicle.



Earlier reports of similar cases in Andhra Pradesh



This is not the first time suspected smugglers have rammed through toll gates in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in January this year, reports emerged of a police official being run over at the Krishnavaram toll plaza in the same district during a routine check.



The incident, which took place on New Year’s Eve, left constables with serious injuries after a vehicle believed to be carrying drugs attempted to evade capture.



Police in Kakinada district have launched a search for the vehicle involved in Thursday’s incident and are investigating its links to drug trafficking networks operating in the state.