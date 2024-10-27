Assam By-Elections 2024: Congress MP's Son Youngest Candidate, AGP MP's Wife Oldest Among Key Contenders

Assam candidates gearing up for the November 13 by-elections showcase a diverse range of profiles in wealth, education, and age | Representational Image

Guwahati, October 26: The political parties in Assam has been gearing up by-elections scheduled for November 13, five key constituencies Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, Dholai, and Samaguri feature a diverse range of candidates as suggested from their affidavits submitted in the nomination papers.

Among the candidates, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Samaguri stands out as the wealthiest, with total assets valued at an impressive Rs 1,37,24,246.

This places him at the forefront of financial influence in the race, followed by Brajenjit Singhav (retd IPS ) of the Indian National Congress in Bongaigaon, who holds assets worth Rs 1,86,12,744.

In contrast, Parimal Das, an independent candidate from Dholai, has the least financial resources, with only Rs 22,000 in total assets. Similarly, Musabbir Ali Ahmed from Samaguri, who lists assets totaling Rs 40,000, and Zehirul Islam with Rs 45,000, represents the financially modest end of the candidate pool.

While a significant number of candidates hold high school diplomas, only a select few boast higher education degrees. Abdus Sobur Miah from the Socialist Unity Centre of India, (SUCI) in Samaguri, with a Master’s degree in Economics, stands out as the most highly educated candidate.

Meanwhile, Brajenjit Singha in Bongaigaon holds a Master of Arts, setting him apart in terms of academic qualifications. Graduate candidates include Sanjib Warie (LLB) from Congress in Sidli, and Nurul Amin Chowdhury from the Aam Aadmi Party in Samaguri.

Out of all candidates across the constituencies, only about 30% have graduated, indicating a relatively low level of higher education among this year’s contenders. The age profile of candidates reveals a wide range, from younger aspirants in their twenties to experienced politicians in their sixties.

Tanzil Hussain, a 26-year-old from the Congress party in Samaguri, is the youngest candidate, aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the political arena. Conversely, the oldest contenders, Dipti Mayee Choudhury of Asom Gana Parishad in Bongaigaon and Abdus Sobur Miah in Samaguri, are both 64, representing a wealth of experience.

This age diversity offers voters the choice between seasoned wisdom and youthful energy, which could play a role in shaping the election’s outcomes.

Out of the total candidates, only four are women.

Notable female candidates include Dipti Mayee Choudhury from Asom Gana Parishad in Bongaigaon and Fatema Khatun in Samaguri.

Behali: Leading candidates include Jayanta Borah (Congress) with Rs 68,09436.50 in assets and Diganta Ghatowal (BJP), whose total assets stand at Rs 14,56,658. The youngest candidate in Behali is 41, while the oldest is 47, showing a relatively middle-aged candidate pool. Notably, Ananta Gogoi from the Aam Aadmi Party holds assets worth Rs 45,63000, marking a significant financial presence.

Bongaigaon: With 64-year-old Dipti Mayee Choudhury and 61-year-old Brajenjit Singha among its candidates, Bongaigaon features some of the oldest candidates in this election. However, younger candidates like Mritunjay Rabha at age 33 also bring diversity. Financially, Bongaigaon includes wealthy contenders such as Brajenjit Singha (Congress), whose assets total Rs 1,86,12,744.50, while Sailendra Sarkar reports a more modest portfolio at Rs 5,09,970.

Sidli: This constituency is marked by two affluent candidates from the Bodoland People’s Front and the United People’s Party, Suddho Kumar Basumatary and Nirmal Kumar Brahma, both aged 60 and graduates. Sidli offers a well-rounded candidate profile, focusing on experienced and educated leaders.

Dholai: Dholai’s lineup is predominantly independent, with candidates like Dhiraj Das and Dilip Kumar Dhubi holding graduate and higher secondary qualifications, respectively. Parimal Das, at the lower end of the financial spectrum, is also among the oldest candidates at 57, adding an element of veteran perspective to the mix.

Read Also Assam Opposition To Continue Their Fight Against BJP Without Congress Support

Samaguri: This constituency sees a broader age range and financial diversity. Asha Begum, an independent with assets of Rs 65,00000, is among the wealthiest women in the race. Candidates like Tanzil Hussain, the youngest at 26, bring a new outlook, while Basir Uddin Ahmed from All India Trinamool Congress, aged 62, represents continuity. Financially prominent figures include Diplu Ranjan Sarmah from BJP with assets worth Rs 13,72,4246.