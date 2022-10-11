Assam: BSF seizes heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore in Karimganj, one arrested | Twitter/@himantabiswa

Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in a joint operation along with the Assam police, seized 9.477 kg of heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore in Karimganj district of Assam. The officials also arrested one person in connection with the case.

A BSF spokesperson said that the joint team intercepted a Tripura-bound truck near New Karimganj Railway Station. After searching the vehicle, 764 soap cases containing the heroin were recovered from a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin.

Further, the official revealed that the driver of the truck, who came from Mizoram, has been arrested. The officials suspect the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the development comes after the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, held a meeting in Guwahati with the Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Director Generals of Police of all northeastern states in a bid to crackdown 'Drug Trafficking and National Security'.

During the meeting, it was revealed that since 2014, drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore were seized and 4,888 drug peddlers were nabbed in the Northeastern states.