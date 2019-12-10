Assam Bandh: Even as CM Sonowal hails CAB, agitators clash with security forces

Guwahati: Normal life came to a halt on Tuesday in Assam's Brahmaputra Valley owing to a statewide bandh called by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The shutdown, led by the All Assam Students' Union and the North East Students' Organisation, has coincided with the bandh called by Left-leaning organizations, including SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF and AISA.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal however took to Twitter to hail the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, calling it a "historic moment".