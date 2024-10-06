Assam: 4 Suspected Poachers Apprehended With Pistol In Kaziranga National Park

Rhinoceroses In Kaziranga National Park | X/ @narendramodi

Guwahati, October 5: Four suspected poachers were apprehended from the Bagori range of the Kaziranga National Park, famous for one horn rhino, in Assam during a joint operation by Assam police and the Forest Department on Saturday.

The operation began after one of the poachers, identified as Arjun Rongpi from Karbi Anglong, was caught while attempting to evade the police and forest guards in the protected area of Kaziranga.

Rongpi’s arrest led to the capture of three more poachers, identified as Kharsing Bey, Thaijil Lekthe, and Sobar Inglen, who were reportedly involved in the illegal hunting of wildlife in the region.

It is suspected that the arrested individuals are connected to a wider poaching network operating near Kaziranga National Park.

A silencer-equipped pistol was seized from Kharsing Bey, suspected to have been used to silently kill animals without alerting forest guards.