 Assam: 15 Suspected Arrested In Connection With ULFA (I) I-Day Bombs So Far
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Representative Image | ANI

Guwahati, September 22: In a major breakthrough in the investigation of suspected IED planting incidents orchestrated by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) during this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the Assam Police, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), carried out a series of well-coordinated raids across multiple districts last night. The operation led to the arrest of 15 individuals, including three women, all suspected of involvement in the plot.

The raids were the result of meticulous intelligence efforts, with the Assam Police headquarters working closely with the NIA. Specific leads were gathered during an ongoing investigation into ULFA-I's alleged attempts to carry out sabotage activities during the national celebrations.

The arrested individuals, spread across nine districts, include three each from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, two each from Guwahati and Jorhat, one each from Tinsukia, Sadiya, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur district.

Preliminary interrogations have already uncovered crucial evidence linking the suspects to the planning of the IED attacks. Authorities believe further questioning will expose the depth of the conspiracy and identify other key figures involved in the network.

