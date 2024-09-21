 AAP Appoints Manoj Dhanovar As Party President For Assam
AAP Appoints Manoj Dhanovar As Party President For Assam

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
AAP President For Assam Manoj Dhanovar | Facebook Of Manoj Dhanovar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday appointed Manoj Dhanovar as its party president for Assam.

Former state president Bhaben Chaudhary has been appointed as National Joint Secretary.

Meanwhile, the AAP is going through a major churn, as Delhi is set to experience a change of guard with Atishi taking over the reigns of Delhi Chief Minister from the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who came out of jail this month, after getting bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

President Droupadi Mumru Officially Appoints AAP Leader Atishi As The Chief Minister Of Delhi

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu officially appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi as the Chief Minister of National Capital Territory Delhi, effective from the date she is sworn in.

The President also accepted AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as the CM but stated he will continue to hold office till Atishi is sworn-in.

Atishi along with other ministers, will take the oath today at Raj Niwas.

"The President is pleased to accept the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, along with his Council of Ministers, with immediate effect. He will, however, continue to act as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, till the new Chief Minister is sworn in," the official statement read.

"The President is pleased to appoint Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," it added.

President Droupadi Murmu Clears Appointment Of 5 Ministers

The President further cleared the appointment of five ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gahlot.

"The President has been pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, to be the Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date (s) they are sworn in," the statement further added.

