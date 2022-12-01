Asom Divas: Date, significance and all you need to know about this holiday in Assam

Asom Divas: Assam kingdom's first Ahom king Sukaphaa | File

Asom Divas is a regional public holiday observed on December 2 in the Indian state of Assam. This special day is also known as Sukaphaa Divas, and commemorates the arrival of the first king of the Ahom empire in Assam. People from Assam mark this day remembering the great king Swargadeo Chaolung Sukaphaa.

Sukaphaa is known by his people for being a strong, courageous and bold leader along his pivotal role in unifying the various indigenous ethnic groups of Assam. It is believed that Sukaphaa arrived in Namrup, Assam during this day in 1228. Thus, December 2, the date of his arrival is regarded the founding date of the Ahom Kingdom.

His contributions in winning the support and hearts of the tribal population in the state is often remembered and praised. For this instance, Sukaphaa is referred to as the architect of Bor Asom (greater Assam). Festivities and folk exhibitions are carried out on this day. Tribal art is also encouraged and performed during this occasion among societal groups, communities and educational establishments.

The occasion in honour of their 13th century king sees indigenous dances and music performed by local talens, such as Bagurumba, Bihu dance, and Bhortal dance. In the digital era, people are also seen wishing each other a pleasant Asom day on social media.