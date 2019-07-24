Aside, Chacha Nehru, Modi ‘Taau’ is here

New Delhi: A ‘nanha-munna raahi’ came to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi at work on Tuesday. The event was duly recorded on the PM’s Instagram account.

“A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,” Modi wrote, being mysterious and, perhaps, protective of the child’s identity and posted two images of him holding a baby.

One cannot help recall being taught how the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, loved being in the midst of children. Chacha Nehru’s legacy lingers.

A good time was had by the cutie-pie visitor, by all accounts. First, the baby had the privilege of being dandled by no less than the PM and, second, a treat of sorts was in store – a bar of Bounty and Cadbury Silk each, nestling on what looked like a silver tray.

According to ANI, the child PM Modi was seen playing with on his Instagram post, is the grandson of BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya. The child and its parents were part of a group that called on Modi in his Parliament office, officials said.

In one of the pictures, the child is reaching for the ‘Bounty’ on the table, as Modi is enticingly dangling it in a one-handed grip; in the other snap, the tot is on Modi’s lap, playing with the tray, as the tenderly smiling PM gingerly holds the baby by the feet with one hand, cradling its head in the other.

On Instagram, Modi has 25.3 million followers but he follows none. The former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah tweeted,

“Cute pictures. While the opposition parties yell themselves hoarse demanding the PM explain last night’s mediation brouhaha he lets them know what he thinks of their demand by putting pictures like these on his Instagram feed”

The Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, may have had the last word: “The future is in safe hands”.