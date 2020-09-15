Asia's first Dolphin Research Center to open at Patna University

Asia's first dolphin research centre is all set to open at Patna University on the banks of Ganga, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi was interacting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference on Namami Gange projects and said Rs 32 crores would be spent on the proposed doplin research centre which will start functioning on two acres of land in Patna University.

He said according to a survey conducted in 2018, there were 3031 dolphins in India, out of which 1,455 are in Bihar. Government has set up the Vikramshila-Gange dolphin sanctuary in 60 kms range of Ganga between Sultanganj and Kahalgaon to protect Dolphins.

Interestingly, both chief minister Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi were students of Patna University.

Deputy CM also said that 57 pollutant industries located on the banks of Ganga have been identified and they have been told to set up effluent treatment plants immediately.