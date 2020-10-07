Ashwani Kumar found dead at his residence in Shimla -- all you need to know about the ex-CBI director

All you need to know about Ashwani Kumar:

Born on 15th November 1950, Ashwani Kumar hailed from Nahan, District Sirmour of Himachal Pradesh. He was the former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and has also served as the former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kumar was the DGP of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008. He was the Director of CBI between 2 August 2008 and 30 November 2010.

Ashwani Kumar served as the Governor of Manipur from July to December 2013, and the Governor of Nagaland from March 2013 – June 2014.

Kumar had an excellent academic record. He started his early education in Government Primary School, Kothi village near Rekong Peo, located in the tribal district of Kinnaur. He later studied at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehra Dun and carried on further education from Government College, Bilaspur and ultimately graduated from Government College, Nahan, Himachal Pradesh in 1971.

He had a PhD in Management from Himachal Pradesh University. He also had a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Human Resources Management. He was a graduate of the National Defence College, New Delhi. Kumar had joined the Indian Police Service in 1973.

Ashwani Kumar was awarded the Indian Police medal for Meritorious Services in 1989 and also the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 1999.