Ashoke Pandit demands arrest of ‘virus’ Arundhati Roy, calls her ‘sophisticated’ Ajaz Khan

Recently, Arundhati Roy, known for her anti-establishment views, which can border on the ludicrous like the time she called the Rafale fighter jet a carrier, claimed the situation was approaching ‘genocidal’.

She told Germany’s DW: “I think what has happened is COVID-19 has exposed things about India that all of us knew. This crisis of hatred against Muslims," she continued, "comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship law. Under the cover of COVID-19 the government is moving to arrest young students, to fight cases against lawyers, against senior editors, against activists and intellectuals. Some of them have recently been put in jail."

It must be pointed out that in the Delhi riots, both Hindus and Muslims were killed, a fact Arundhati Roy glosses over while calling it ‘massacre’.

Actor and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Ajaz Khan was recently arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks in a Facebook post.

The actor was arrested by Khar Police Station on Saturday after he made some objectionable comments during a Facebook live session, according to a report in timesofIndia.com.

The police have reportedly charged Ajaz with hate speech, defamation and violation of prohibitory orders.

This is not the first time the police have taken action against Ajaz, who shot to fame participating in "Bigg Boss 7". Last July, he was arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred.