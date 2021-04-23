Ashok Gehlot raises issues on oxygen shortage, Remdesivir supply, vaccine price in meet with PM Modi

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot once again urged the centre to have a uniform pricing for Covid vaccines and to bear the cost of giving free inoculation to those above 18 years.

Gehot raised the issue of vaccine pricing during prime minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with CMs of the 10 states worst affected by the Covid pandemic.

Gehlot also raised the issue of shortage of supply of medical oxygen as well as Remdesivir in Rajasthan. He said despite active cases in Rajasthan being higher, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states are getting more oxygen and Remdesivir supplies.

He said states should get medical oxygen supplies as per their requirement.

Gehlot put out a tweet after the meeting, saying, “Read out a newspaper report to the PM which states that despite a higher number of active cases in Rajasthan, the state is getting less oxygen and Remdesivir.”

Gehlot also took up the issue of free vaccination for all those above 18 years. The centre has announced Covid vaccine for those above 18 years will begin from May 1. Several states have been demanding that vaccination be done free of cost.

Gehlot said the government should have a uniform policy for vaccination of all age groups. It is not right that the elderly get the vaccine free while the youth have to pay for it.

He also questioned the different pricing for the vaccines and advocated ‘one nation, one vaccine price’ in the country.

The centre has received flak from several states over the differential pricing for Covid vaccines.

While the centre will continue to get vaccines at subsidised prices, the states and private hospitals will have to pay a higher price. SII has announced that its vaccine would be sold at Rs 400 to states and Rs 600 to private hospitals.