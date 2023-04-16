Asaram Bapu Birthday: Everything you need to know about the controversial spiritual leader |

Asaram Bapu, born Asumal Sirumalani, is a controversial Indian spiritual leader who founded the Asaram Bapu Ashram in 1972. He has a significant following across India and other countries, with millions of devotees believing in his teachings and spiritual practices.

Asaram Bapu was born on April 17, 1941 in Sindh, Pakistan and migrated to India during the partition in 1947. He left home at the age of 15 to join a spiritual group and spent years studying and practicing yoga and meditation. In 1971, he established the Asaram Bapu Ashram in Gujarat, India, which later grew to have branches across the country.

Asaram Bapu has been involved in several controversies throughout his career. In 2013, he was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl who was a follower of his ashram. He was also accused of multiple other cases of sexual assault and harassment, including rape and murder. Currently, he is serving a life sentence in prison.

Aside from his legal troubles, Asaram Bapu has also faced criticism for his teachings, which some have claimed are misogynistic and promote superstition. His ashram has been accused of running illegal activities and exploiting followers for financial gain.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Asaram Bapu remains a prominent figure in Indian spirituality and has a significant following. His teachings and spiritual practices continue to be studied and followed by many, with some even claiming miraculous healings from illnesses and diseases through his methods.

Asaram Bapu's life and career have been marked by controversy, with his spiritual teachings and practices dividing opinions among followers and critics. While some continue to see him as a revered spiritual leader, others view him as a criminal who has exploited his position of power. As his legal battles continue, his legacy remains a subject of debate and discussion in India and beyond.