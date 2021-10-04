As Rajasthan brings COVID-19 under control, dengue cases see a spike

Jaipur: The COVID-19 pandemic is almost under control in Rajasthan as there was the only case reported on Sunday. But the state is now battling a rise in number of dengue cases, as 2771 cases have been reported till now and the number is more than double of the previous year, though only two deaths have been reported till now.

Rajasthan had seen thousands of cases during the second wave of COVID-19 but is now almost free from the cases. The only new case to be reported was in Jhalawar. The additional director of the health department Dr Raviprakash however cautioned, "It is too early to say that we are heading towards Covid free state but yes the pandemic is very much under control in the state".

The number of active cases in the state is also dipping every day. There were 77 active cases on September 30th that dipped to 58 on Sunday. Notably there no deaths for the last two months due to COVID-19.

But the state is now having a tough time dealing with spike in cases of dengue and malaria. The OPDs of the hospitals and health centres are full of patients suffering from dengue and malaria. Till now 2,771 cases of dengue have been reported in the state and more than 1,000 of these were reported in September. Only 1,300 cases were reported last year in the state. The worst-affected districts are Jaipur with 597 cases, Alwar (286) and Bhilwara with 259 cases.

"The state is still getting rains and this is making it difficult for us to control the disease, though the civic administrations are carrying out the anti-larva breeding and fogging activities," said Dr Ravipraksh, the additional director of the health department.

