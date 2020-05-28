As migrants walk back home, businessman hires A320 aircraft to fly 4 family members from Bhopal to Delhi

As migrants walk back home amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Bhopal-based high net worth individual booked a 180-seater A320 plane of a private carrier to fly four family members to New Delhi.

The Bhopal-based man, who is a liquor baron arranged the aircraft to send his daughter, her two children and their maid to Delhi who were stuck in Bhopal since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to sources, the plane arrived in Bhopal from Delhi on Monday with crew only and flew back with just four passengers for whom it was specially hired, they said.

“The A320 180-seater plane arrived here on May 25 to carry four members of a family, probably due to the coronavirus scare. It was chartered by someone and there was no medical emergency, an airline official said, refusing to divulge any further details.

According to aviation experts, the cost of hiring an A320 is about Rs 20 lakh.

Domestic commercial flight services resumed from Monday, after a nearly two-month break due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.