As Mamata slams Yogi for Hathras rape-murder, MHA says Bengal hasn't submitted crime data in 2019

While UP topped the list of crimes against women in 2019, it was impossible to gauge the numbers for West Bengal which refused to share the data.

While the Trinamool Congress has been going hammer-and-tongs after the UP government and Yogi Adityanath for the tragic Hathras rape-murder, the state hasn’t revealed its data this year.

Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter: “Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes.”