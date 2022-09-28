e-Paper Get App
'As law-abiding citizens, we accept decision': PFI's Abdul Sattar as he informs on dissolution of the organization

Following a nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India, the Centre on Wednesday put a five-year ban on the Islamic organisation and all of its affiliates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
'As law-abiding citizens, we accept decision': PFI's Abdul Sattar as he informs on dissolution of the organization

After the Union Home Ministry imposed a ban for five years on the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday, the Kerala State president of PFI Abdul Sattar said that as the law-abiding citizens of the great country, the organization has accepted the decision.

"All PFI members and public are informed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved. MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organization accepts the decision," said Kerala State General Secretary of PFI Abdul Sattar.

In crackdown against the PFI by the National Investigation Agency and Anti-terrorism Squad, at least 240 members of the organisation have been arrested in two rounds of nationwide raids under for the alleged anti-national activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This is developing story.

PFI conspiring, raising funds from India, abroad through banking channels, hawala: Centre
