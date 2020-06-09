As Kerala restaurants re-open for diners, hoteliers face staff shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

On the first day after the Kerala government allowed people to have food inside the restaurants, however, only a handful of these establishments have opened. Most of the hotels are yet to allow people to sit and have food inside.

Only 50 per cent hotels will be able to allow the service due to staff shortage as the majority of the workers were migrant laborers who left for their home states.

Speaking to ANI, Madhusoodanan Nair, working president, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, Thiruvananthapuram district said, "Though Kerala government has allowed hotels to open from today allowing people to have food following social distancing, only 50 per cent hotels will be able to open in Thiruvananthapuram."