As India's COVID-19 wave slows down, death toll reaches record high: 3,48,421 fresh cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours

The second wave of COVID-19 in India appears to be slowing down gradually over the last few days. After setting new records with over four lakh cases per day, the numbers have remained below the three lakh mark this week. At the same time, the death toll continues to be a source of alarm. On Wednesday morning, data from the Health Ministry indicated that 4205 deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours - the highest single day surge in casualties recorded by the country. At the same time, 3,55,338 people were discharged.

With today's numbers, the total number of active cases in the country now stands at 37.04 lakh. Of these, the highest number belong to Maharashtra and Karnataka, with both states now appear to be vying for the top spot. On Wednesday, data from the Health Ministry website indicated that Karnataka has now overtaken Maharashtra as the worst affected state in India. Numerous other states have breached the one lakh mark for active cases.

With many experts fearing a third wave of COVID-19 in the months to come, many states have already begun taking preemptive measures. With the inoculation drive expanded to include all adults now, 17,52,35,991 doses have been administered in India thus far.