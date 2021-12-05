As India completes vaccinating 50% eligible population, people take to Twitter to congratulate govt for milestone achievement

Over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.61 crores.

According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 percent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "We will succeed. Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50 percent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together."

As India achieved the great feat, congratulatory wishes pour in for the milestone achievement by the Indian government and health officials.

With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of front line workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:31 PM IST