As Gehlot firefights, Sachin Pilot remembers Salasar Balaji temple

Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot did not forget to remember Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on his birthday, wishing him and praying the almighty for his good health and long life in a Hindi tweet. He thus showed no personal grudge against Dr Joshi for issuing notice to him and his 18 supporter MLAs to disqualify them in the House.

He has also tweeted on two Rajasthan-related events, wishing best wishes to all on the 266th foundation day of the Salasar Balaji Mandir in Churu district, wishing that Balaji Maharaj will fulfil wishes of all and greeting all those successful in the 10th exam of the Rajasthan Board. Of course, no word on the political crisis he has triggered in the state with revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In a tweet, he asked students who did not get the expected results not to be nervous as they would definitely succeed if they try again.The Salasar Balaji Mandir or Salasar Dham is a place of religious importance for the devotees of Lord Hanuman. It is located in the town of Salasar, on National Highway 65 near Sujangarh in Churu district, Rajasthan.